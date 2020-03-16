Good News! Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech announce the name of their newborn

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to his social media to announce the name of his baby boy. The ace cricketer penned a heartwarming note which read, “Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh . Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars

Also Read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Revelation Time! Ahana confesses the truth, everyone feels guilty for humiliating Lakshmi

Earlier this January, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech welcomed a baby boy. The couple shared a bunch of their fondest moments with their little bundle of joy and also revealed their little one’s name.

Hazel too wrote, "You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and im proud of the effort you make, always trying your best xx"

Also Read:Exclusive! Balveer Returns actress Nandini Tiwari to enter “Naagin 6”

Back in 2016, Yuvraj and Hazel got married. Announcing the arrival of their little, both in an identical post wrote, “To all our fans, family, and friends, We are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world (red heart emoji). Love. Hazel and Yuvraj”

Credit: ETimes