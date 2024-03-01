Happiness! Ira Khan’s to-be-husband Nupur Shikhare’s family clicked on the big day

We are getting to see Nupur Shikhare with his family on the big day and the pictures express so much happiness.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 15:11
movie_image: 
nupur

MUMBAI : A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare and is going to marry him today.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Also read - Ira Khan turns THIS for her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; read inside 

We had reported about Ira Khan posting the date of their wedding but not the year of the wedding date.

However, things took a great turn as the reports came in that they will be marrying soon. Ira Khan had also shared a picture of hers with the love of her life, Nupur. The two are finally getting married and today, we got to see the Haldi ceremony going on where Kiran Rao had also marked her presence.

Now, we are getting to see Nupur Shikhare with his family on the big day and the pictures express so much happiness. Check out the picture below:


As we can see in the pictures, the family is all happy and ready for the wedding.

Also read - Exciting! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on 3rd January?

Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer who has trained Bollywood celebs like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira on the other hand made her directorial debut with stage production ‘Euripides' Medea,’ an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea in 2019.

Are you excited for this wedding? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 15:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Masterplan Hits Bullseye, Agastya Secures Trump Card
MUMBAI : Before delving into the intricacies, Imlie strategically sets the stage, aiming to prove Agastya's innocence...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes, Three Lives Sacrificed in Savi's Satkaar
MUMBAI : Samrudh's sinister plans unfold, leading to a tragic event where Savi is forced to make a heartbreaking...
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Ankita Lokhande makes a shocking revelation about Sushant Singh Rajput’s claustrophobia, says Rhea Chakraborty’s claims were false
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Ishaan and Savi's Romantic Moment Takes a Twist
MUMBAI: In the next instalment of the popular Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, Ishaan and Savi find...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Abhira's Nok-Jhok Takes an Unexpected Turn
MUMBAI: In the latest episode, Rohit discovers the untold past of Ruhi and Armaan, prompting his sudden departure from...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Sanjay Dutt to grace the show in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Rasha Thadani
Kya Baat Hai! Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan dating? The latest video seems to hint at it
Latest Video