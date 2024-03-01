Happiness! Ira Khan’s to-be-husband Nupur Shikhare’s family clicked on the big day

MUMBAI : A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare and is going to marry him today.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

We had reported about Ira Khan posting the date of their wedding but not the year of the wedding date.

However, things took a great turn as the reports came in that they will be marrying soon. Ira Khan had also shared a picture of hers with the love of her life, Nupur. The two are finally getting married and today, we got to see the Haldi ceremony going on where Kiran Rao had also marked her presence.

Now, we are getting to see Nupur Shikhare with his family on the big day and the pictures express so much happiness. Check out the picture below:



As we can see in the pictures, the family is all happy and ready for the wedding.

Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer who has trained Bollywood celebs like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira on the other hand made her directorial debut with stage production ‘Euripides' Medea,’ an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea in 2019.

