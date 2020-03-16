Huge Drama! Adil Khan’s ex-girlfriend slams Rakhi Sawant for her recent tiff and patch-up at the airport

Rakhi Sawant who was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 is currently in relationship with Bengaluru-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant keeps making headlines almost every other day. The entertainer recently had a lover’s tiff after she complained to the media that her beau Adil Khan Durrani didn’t meet her and she flew back to Mumbai. However, everything resolved in a day, since at night Adil flew down to Mumbai and Rakhi showered him with rose petals at the airport.

Also Read:OMG! Rakhi Sawant reveals that the best thing that Adil did was he left his girlfriend for her with whom he was in a relationship for 4 years

While Rakhi and Adil don’t care a dime about others' opinions, the latter’s ex-girlfriend Roshina Delevari recently took to social media and posted a cryptic note. The note read, “I don’t know how a WOMAN could tell so many lies and not feel bad about it. Only because of publicity.”

The post was made after Rakhi-Adil much talked about tiff and patch-up at the airport.

While Rakhi had complained that Adil refused to meet her and hence she flew back to Mumbai alone. Adil cleared that everyone exaggerated about their tiff and said, “Rakhi had gone to Delhi. Instead of coming directly to Mumbai, she chose to come to Bengaluru. But I was locked in a very long work meeting which I could not leave. She got miffed and flew down to Mumbai. Her plan was that she will return to Mumbai with me."

Yesterday night, Adil flew to Mumbai and Rakhi made a grand gesture by showering rose petals on him.

 

Credit: Etimes

Latest Video