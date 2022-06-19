Interesting! This is why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took months to name Aaradhya

MUMBAI: Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of the famous Bollywood actors - Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She is the granddaughter of vetran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Born on November 16, 2011, she has been a celebrity since her birth.

Aishwarya started her journey in showbiz in the '90s and successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. Aishwarya showcased her acting potential in several films. However, apart from the professional front, Aishwarya’s fans are also interested to know about her personal life, especially if it’s any trivia about her in relation to hubby Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

Did you know that Abhishek and Aishwarya took four months to name their daughter Aaradhya? Yes, you read that right! In an old interview, Ash was asked why Junior B and she took four months to name their daughter. It was then that the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress revealed the reason behind the same. She said, “‘Aaradhya’ means ‘one who is worthy of worship’. It was a name both Abhishek and I had always considered, but we threw it open to our extended family. You know, when you have a baby, time flies. I wasn’t even aware that it had been four months. I never realised this as acutely as I did when I had Aaradhya—time is luxury. You can never have enough of it.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in a grand and intimate ceremony on the 20th of April, 2007. They embraced parenthood four years later. The mother-and-daughter duo is extremely close and the latter is always seen with the actress as and when they step out in the city.

Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's big-budget film, Ponniyin Selvan 1. Abhishek, on the other hand, starred last in Dasvi as a corrupt and jailed politician. The film also featured Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

About Author

