Exclusive! “Everyone faces tough times, it is the family support which keeps you ongoing” Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar spoke in detail about his journey so far in Bollywood and also on his ongoing Mantra
Shreyas Talpade

MUMBAI: Shreyas Talpade is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the Bollywood industry, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. Looking at the filmography of the actor no doubt he always looks forward to doing something different.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, here is what the actor Shreyas Talpade has to say on his Bollywood journey and on one Mantra which keeps him going in life.

Shreyas Talpade on his acting journey

Shreyas Talpade says that it has been a phenomenal journey in the Bollywood industry, he never thought that he would become a part of the Bollywood industry and will get such a humongous response from the fans for his work. Right from his debut with the movie Iqbal, he is getting some great love, there have been ups and downs in his life, also some movies were in favour of him and some were not, but it is the cycle of life and every failure teaches you more than the success. It has been a great journey so far

Shreyas Talpade on his ongoing Mantra

Shreyas Talpade says that everyone faces difficult and tough times in their life and there is no such mantra for such a situation, during the difficult times it is the family which supports you and stands strong with you. The actor when he did the movie Kaun Pravin Tambe, he learnt a lot from this character, that he is trying for something every time till he does not achieve it and same thing we have to apply in life.

Shreyas Talpade in coming into Bollywood

Talking about his initial days Shreyas Talpade says that when he was doing theatres at one point there was nothing new to offer, so he quit theatres and started his television journey. Initially the actor was a part of a Marathi television show and after three years he was looking forward to do something more interesting, so later he quit the television industry and he became the part of Marathi movies, and after Marathi movies the actor made his Bollywood debut with Iqbal. Shreyas Talpade says that he has worked with different directors in different genres, and this is exactly what he is looking forward to doing in the future.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the work of the actor Shreyas Talpade, what are your views on the actor, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

