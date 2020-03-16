Exclusive! “I have always looked forward to play impactful characters and RRR is one of them” Ahmareen Anjum

MUMBAI: Actor Ahmareen Anjum who was seen in the projects like Class of '83, Devi Aur Hero and Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal is no doubt currently winning the heart of the fans with her recently released movie RRR which is directed by SS Rajamouli. The actress no doubt with her small presence in the movie has created a strong impact which is getting loved by the fans.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actress Ahmareen Anjum with regards to the love she is getting for the movie, where she also spoke in detail about her shooting experience and also the types of characters she looks forward to do.

Ahmareen Anjum on the response she is getting for the movie RRR

Ahmareen Anjum says that she never imagined that she would get such a massive response over the character in the movie, she has been watching different types of memes which are made on her character and her scenes from the movie. Many people are shocked to see the actress in real life as she is very modern and in the movie she was seen as the tribal character. Ahmareen adds she had always looked forward to making impactful characters and RRR is one of them.

Ahmareen Anjum her shooting experience

Ahmareen Anjum says that it was the first time she has done a non hindi project but it was a great experience because everything on the sets were organised, and everyone who is the big name in the south were very calm and down to earth, and they were working like normal actors. Even the captain of the ship director SS Rajamouli made sure that everyone is comfortable on sets

Ahmareen Anjum on her very first reaction on being the part of the movie RRR

Ahmareen Anjum went candid and revealed that she had auditioned for this character back in the year 2017, and later after two years she got a call in the year 2019 that she has been selected for a character. It was a long gap of 2 years between the audition and the selection but she was very excited and happy to play the part.

No doubt, what actress Ahmareen Anjum did in the movie RRR was commendable in her character Loki, what are your views on the actress and her character? Let us know in the comments section below.

