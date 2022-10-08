Exclusive! “Taapsee Pannu and I are very different soul mates and best friends, we keep fighting and I don’t doubt on whatever she says” - Anurag Kashyap

MUMBAI : Anurag Kashyap is a well-known director in Bollywood. He is known for directing movies like Black Friday, Bombay Velvet, Gangs of Wasseypur etc.

He always makes headlines for his controversial statements and creates a debate on social media.

Dobaaraa is an upcoming movie directed by Anurag Kashyap and Tellychakkar got in touch with the director and asked him how he doesn’t get affected by trolls and what made him make the movie.

If you were scared to make a sci-fi film, then what drove you to make this movie?

The script was the main reason, Taapsee Pannu brought the script to me. I loved it and decided to make it. Yes, I was scared to make the movie since I had made a movie called “No Smoking”, which was a similar kind of movie but it didn’t work and no one understood what I was making. But then today, times have changed and people are watching all kinds of dark stories and it’s been accepted these days.

Are you satisfied with what you made?

I am happy with the product as I had a great team, producers and actors working along with me and the entire team was a huge support system, the best part was that I had to handle only one Taapsee Pannu.

How are you and Taapsee so casual about the fact that the audience wants to boycott your movie, aren’t you affected by the trolls?

To be very honest, Taapsee and me are two different kinds of soul mates and best friends. We fight a lot though she is one who fights more. But the best thing about her is that she is very straightforward and I don't doubt what she says and never feel bad about things she says. As far as social media is concerned, I keep away from it and don’t care what has been said about me and it’s a good thing that the audience wants our movie to get banned.

Well, there is no doubt that Anurag is one of the finest and most creative directors in the industry. We are sure Dobaara will trun out to be a great film.

