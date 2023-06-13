Jackky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff, and Vikas Bahl drop a major update on Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath Part 1! Check out!

MUMBAI:Having grabbed the audience's attention right from its announcement Pooja Entertainment's upcoming and India's first action-dystopian flick Ganapath Part 1 is all set for its worldwide release. Amidst all the rising chatter about the upcoming Tiger Shroff- Kriti Sanon starrer, this is indeed an amazing news for the audience that has only boosted the excitement to witness the film in the theaters.
 
Now bringing a fresh update about the much-awaited film, Jackky Bhagnani shared a picture on his social media of himself with the youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff and director Vikas Bahl in the same frame lying on the sofa as they lock the final edits of Ganapath Part 1. One must say that this is such a cool way to announce an update on the magnanimous entertainer. The picture also showcases the bond between the producer, actor and the director who have toiled, put their blood & sweat, and burnt the midnight oil to bring this one-of-a-kind films to the audiences.

Taking it to the the social media- Producer Jaccky Bhagnani writes: 

The feeling when you’ve locked the edit  #Ganapath Part 1

See you in the cinemas this Dusshera! #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023!

P.S- @kritisanon we missed you in this picture  

@amitabhbachchan @vashubhagnani @tigerjackieshroff @kritisanon #VikasBahl @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath Part 1 in association with Good Co 'is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film will be released on 20th October 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu languages.

