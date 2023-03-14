Jagjeet Singh Rissam says, “I have worked as an actor and as a producer, and now, I also plan to work as a director” – Exclusive

MUMBAI:Jagjeet Singh Rissam will next be seen in the movie The Era of 1990. The movie is directed by Shahid Kazmi and it also stars Arjun Manhas and Sara Khan in the lead roles. Jagjeet has also produced the movie and has other interesting projects lined up as well.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Jagjeet and spoke to him about how he planned to come in the entertainment industry, upcoming projects and more...

When did you decide that you want to enter the entertainment industry?

I have earlier done theatre and web series, and I have seen that after becoming an actor, people become producers. I come from a well-known family in Jammu and they are very much ahead in business. So, I had in my mind that if I can act, then I can do business as well in the entertainment industry. So, when I wanted to become an actor in this field, it was like if I get a role then only I will be able to do some work, and if I don’t get work, I have to wait. So, for me it was important to learn how a movie is made and what all goes behind it. So, I have worked as an actor and as a producer, and now, I also plan to work as a director. I will try that as well.



As an actor and as a producer what genre of films would you like to work in?

Till now, the work that I have done, I have played the role of a Sikh. My turban is important and my personality is important. So, I want to do positive roles. My next project is Lahora, and in that I am there as a producer and as an actor. I play the role of a detective. So, I always try to show myself positively that people in the community get a lesson that what’s the value of our turban.

After The Era of 1990 and Lahora, do you have any other projects lined up?

After Lahora, we have one more big project, but I can’t reveal anything about it. In that also I will be the producer and will be seen as an actor. So, for now, the focus is on Lahora.

The Era of 1990 is slated to release on 17th March 2023.

