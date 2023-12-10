Kya Baat Hai! Dalip Tahil reveals Sanjeev Kumar and Shammi Kapoor were originally cast for Aamir Khan starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, “Mansoor said that I will make this movie but…”

Now actor Dalip Tahil who played the role of Aamir’s father had some interesting revelations about the film. Dalip said that director Nasir Hussain originally planned to cast Shammi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar in the roles of Juhi and Aamir’s father’s roles.
MUMBAI: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was one of the biggest hits of 1988. The film also gave us two stars; Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. The heartbreaking love story, the powerful performances and the rawness of the young stars made the film a complete entertainer. Now actor Dalip Tahil who played the role of Aamir’s father had some interesting revelations about the film.

Dalip said that director Nasir Hussain originally planned to cast Shammi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar in the roles of Juhi and Aamir’s father’s roles. Tahil told a news portal, “Nasir said, ‘I was going to make this movie with Shammi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar, in the dad roles.”

He further added, “Mansoor said that I will make this movie but how will I direct Shammi and Sanjeev? I am 21. How will I direct them? So I will make it on one condition that these two roles are recast.”

Dalip also mentioned that he was the most popular actor on sets of the film due to his previous Tv show Buniyaad. When people would come for his autograph he would introduce Aamir Khan as the film’s hero and they would take his autograph too. Dalip and Aamir also shared screen space after that in films like Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke, Ishq, among many other.

