Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha that features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh faces trolls for its subject line

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 13:10
movie_image: 
Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

MUMBAI: Bollywood films getting targeted on social media for no reason. The latest victim is now Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is facing continuous negative reactions on social media from a section of netizens, who are even demanding a boycott of it. Now Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to the same.

Also Read:Amazing! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor to join hands for another project?

After Aamir Khan shared his views on the negative trend on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan too has expressed her opinion. She was quoted saying as “Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that’s why I don’t take any of this like seriously. If it’s a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything.”

However, Kareena’s statement did not go well with the netizens who started slamming the actress for her remarks.

Also Read:Amazing! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor to join hands for another project?

LSC is releasing in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which has already sparked a lot of predictions and discussions. While the film is just 10 days away from its release, there’s a section of netizens deliberately trying to defame Aamir by digging into his personal life and some fake news. They are demanding a boycott of LSC.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha releases on 11th August 2022.

Credit: Koimoi

Bollywood Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Laal Singh Chaddha Mona Singh Naga Chaitanya Tellychakkar
Like
6
Love
4
Haha
6
Yay
4
Wow
4
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 13:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Upcoming Danger! Adhik plans deadly accident for Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Explosive! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat reveals a senior actor spoke against him; details inside
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular television shows. The gripping plot has kept the audience hooked...
Gaurav Amlani talks about his transformation journey as he plays the role of a father at such a young age post leap in Punyashlok Ahilyabai
MUMBAI : An actor's preparation is just as important as their performance, especially when the physical, vocal...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Shocking! Rishi and Lakshmi to injures themselves, this is how they will tackle!
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Imlie's sexy moves for Banni and Yuvaan's Shaadi special will leave you SMITTEN
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha
MUMBAI: Bollywood films getting targeted on social media for no reason. The latest victim is now Aamir Khan’s Laal...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha
Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha
Latest Video