Explosive! Netizens tag Kareena Kapoor Khan ARROGANT for her recent remarks on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

MUMBAI: Bollywood films getting targeted on social media for no reason. The latest victim is now Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is facing continuous negative reactions on social media from a section of netizens, who are even demanding a boycott of it. Now Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to the same.

After Aamir Khan shared his views on the negative trend on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan too has expressed her opinion. She was quoted saying as “Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that’s why I don’t take any of this like seriously. If it’s a good film, I believe that it will surpass anything, pretty much, the response will be good. I think that good films will surpass anything.”

However, Kareena’s statement did not go well with the netizens who started slamming the actress for her remarks.

LSC is releasing in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which has already sparked a lot of predictions and discussions. While the film is just 10 days away from its release, there’s a section of netizens deliberately trying to defame Aamir by digging into his personal life and some fake news. They are demanding a boycott of LSC.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha releases on 11th August 2022.

