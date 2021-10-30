WOW: Mallika Sherawat flaunts her CURVES in SAREES leaving a trail of some lesser known facts about her!

MUMBAI: We have seen Mallika Sherawat in hot and sexy looks!

She drops oodles of sensuality and raises the oomph in her pictures. When she came like a storm in the industry, the audience and the industry was gaga and spoke much about how she performed scenes which were bold.

Later, she was also seen going international with her career.

Today, we dive into the details of the actress and her journey. Along with that, while we have seen more of her bold avatar, looks like she has quite a liking to ethnic garments too!

Take a look…

Mallika's real name is Reema Lamba

She has a degree in philosophy from Miranda House, Delhi University.

Mallika became the first Indian woman to get an offer to pose nude for Playboy magazine

Her father wanted her to become an IAS but she always wanted to be an actress.

Her marriage to Karan Singh Gill lasted only for a year (2000-2001)

Do you like her more in ethnic or western outfits? Let us know in the comment section below!


