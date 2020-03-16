Moradabad court issues non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel in fraud case

MUMBAI: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)of Moradabad has issued a non-bailable warrant against Amisha Patel in connection with a five years old case where the actress is accused of cheating an event management company with Rs 11 lakhs. As per the warrant, the Gadar actress has to appear in the Moradabad court on August 20.

Pawan Kumar, who runs the event management company Dream Vision, accused Amisha Patel of not refunding Rs 11 lakh in 2017. As per the complainant Pawan, Amisha was asked to dance at a wedding to be held in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, Amisha Patel asked for the advance sum of Rs.11 lakh to which Pawan agreed. Later on, during the wedding event, Amisha reached Delhi and asked for Rs. 2 lakhs more to reach the destination. Pawan Kumar refused to do so. With this refusal, the actress returned without informing. Pawan Kumar alleged that Amisha has not refunded the amount of Rs. 11 lakhs.

Charges against the actress range under 120B, 406, 504,420, and 506. As per the counsel of the complainant, “Summons have been sent to Amisha and her associates on behalf of the court.”

On the work front, she will next be seen in the sequel of the super hit movie Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

