Moradabad court issues non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel in fraud case

Gadar actress Ameesha Patel lands in legal trouble after Moradabad court issues non bailable warrant for duping Rs 11 lakhs of an event management company

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 16:14
movie_image: 
BIG Update! Moradabad court issues non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel in fraud case

MUMBAI: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)of Moradabad has issued a non-bailable warrant against Amisha Patel in connection with a five years old case where the actress is accused of cheating an event management company with Rs 11 lakhs. As per the warrant, the Gadar actress has to appear in the Moradabad court on August 20.

Also Read: Exclusive! Kesari actor Mushtaq Kak roped in for Gadar 2

Pawan Kumar, who runs the event management company Dream Vision, accused Amisha Patel of not refunding Rs 11 lakh in 2017. As per the complainant Pawan, Amisha was asked to dance at a wedding to be held in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, Amisha Patel asked for the advance sum of Rs.11 lakh to which Pawan agreed. Later on, during the wedding event, Amisha reached Delhi and asked for Rs. 2 lakhs more to reach the destination. Pawan Kumar refused to do so. With this refusal, the actress returned without informing. Pawan Kumar alleged that Amisha has not refunded the amount of Rs. 11 lakhs.

Also Read: Ouch! Netizens drag Raj Kundra while trolling Ammesha Patel for her latest attire

Charges against the actress range under 120B, 406, 504,420, and 506. As per the counsel of the complainant, “Summons have been sent to Amisha and her associates on behalf of the court.”

On the work front, she will next be seen in the sequel of the super hit movie Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

Credit: News 18

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 16:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubhaavi Choksey credits 'meditation' as the reason behind her glowing skin and healthy lifestyle, says 'Every breath is meditation in itself'
MUMBAI: Actress Shubhaavi Choksey, who's currently seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has been the talk of the town for her...
Sexy! Tejasswi Prakash surely raises the temperature with these sexy pictures
Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash is a stunning and talented actress in the entertainment industry. Currently, the actress can...
OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi gives a strong reply to Rohit Suchanti as he enjoys his trip to Japan | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Aayush Sharma gets romantic in the monsoon, gearing up for his upcoming music video
MUMBAI: Monsoon is aptly touted as the season of falling in love, in tandem with the feeling, Aayush Sharma is all set...
Kumkum Bhagya: Exclusive! Ranbir and Kohli family to begin with the baby shower ceremony of Prachi?
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Shocking! Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ lands in political controversy, details inside
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming directorial project ‘Emergency’ which essays the...
Recent Stories
Aayush Sharma gets romantic in the monsoon, gearing up for his upcoming music video
Aayush Sharma gets romantic in the monsoon, gearing up for his upcoming music video
Latest Video