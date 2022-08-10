10 years of Aashiqui 2: Here is what Shraddha Kapoor has to say to her fans

Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI : Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer, Aashiqui 2 clocks in 10 years to it's release today. While the actress won hearts with her cuteness and innocence as Aarohi in the film, she totally ruled over the hearts of millions. The audience witnessed the amazing chemistry between Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the film. As the film clocks 10 years of its release, Shraddha shares her love with her fans.

While sharing a cute boomerang video of her smiling face with the famous Tum Hi Ho song from the film, Shraddha took to her social media and wrote a humble caption for all the love her fans showered on her. She wrote - 

"Seeing allll your edits
#10YearsOfAashiqui2 
Ufffffff all this overflowing love!!!
Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!
Kyunki...
TUM SAB MERI AASHIQUI HO
"

pic here 

Shraddha's character of Aarohi stuck a chord with the hearts of the audiences so much that even after so many years the character is still fresh in the audience's mind. Moreover, Shraddha is one actress whose stardom is only increasing with time. As she enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation, she enjoys 80 Million followers on Instagram. 

Moreover, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking under the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and will be next seen in ‘Stree 2’.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 19:06

