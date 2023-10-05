10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby

Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his zombie-comedy film 'Go Goa Gone'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 20:48
movie_image: 
Kunal Kemmu

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his zombie-comedy film 'Go Goa Gone'.

The actor calls the film his baby as he got his writer credit for penning the dialogues of the film.

The film, which released on May 10, 2013, has become a cult classic owing to its blend of horror and comedy and rib-tickling dialogues.

Talking about his experience of working in the film, the actor said, "'Go Goa Gone' is a special film and really close to my heart. The film was like my baby as it was my first film where I got the opportunity to be a writer and work on an idea that came to life between the three of us, i.e. Raj - DK & myself. It feels great to see how even after so many years, it's still being talked about and at the receiving end of all this love."

The film follows the story of a group of friends who go to Goa for a vacation only to find themselves fighting a desi zombie apocalypse.

He further mentioned, "Contrary to everyone's belief that comedy is an easy genre, it requires a lot of hard work and skill. Nothing makes me happier than seeing the audiences laughing and enjoying my character. Doing zombie-comedy for the first time was an experience like no other and I feel honoured to have a film like 'Go Goa Goa' in my filmography."

SOURCE : IANS

Go Goa Gone Kunal Kemmu Raj - DK TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 20:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Actors Satya Yadu and Deepanshu Mehra roped in to be part of Kundali Milan on Shemaroo Umang
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update for its viewers and we always like to be at the...
Agnisakshi – Ek Samjhauta: Satvik makes a heroic entry to save Jeevika, a gunshot changes everything
MUMBAI: Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Udaariyaan: Upcoming Challenge! Ekam to prove Nehmat-Sartaj’s relationship fake
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his zombie-comedy film 'Go Goa Gone'.The actor calls...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Blame Game! Sai comes to Virat’s support, The latter blames her for all the mishap
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Vikrant and Lakshmi’s date, Rishi invited
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Kunal Kemmu
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
Latest Video
Related Stories
The Kerala Story
SC agrees to examine a plea against 'The Kerala Story' on May 15
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' heads to New York Int'l Film Festival
Jackky Bhagnani
Jackky Bhagnani set to join action universe with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Anjini
Wow! This dance video of Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan is grabbing the attention
Karan Deol
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst rumors of a June wedding, Karan Deol spotted with fiance Drisha Acharya for the first time
Jaya Bachchan
Must Read! Jaya Bachchan to play negative role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Netizens has some hilarious reactions to this news