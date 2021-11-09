14 YEARS OF RANBIR KAPOOR! Here’s a list of some big films rejected by the Rockstar actor

MUMBAI: Fourteen years ago, two familiar yet fresh faces from within the film fraternity stepped in front of the audience on the 70 mm screen under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s guidance and vision in Saawariya. The film failed to click with the audience even with huge expectations attached to it, but the actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor didn’t.

Today Ranbir is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood with an enviable line of work behind him. It has been a while since the audience saw him on the big screen, but the coming years look promising for the actor with multiple exciting projects in the pipeline. However, over the years, the actor has also rejected some big Bollywood projects that were later done by other leading men and became highly successful, let’s take a look at some of them.

Band Baaja Baarat

Seems like Ranbir’s loss was Ranveer’s gain. The film that made Ranveer Singh an overnight star was reportedly offered to Ranbir first.

Delhi Belly

Delhi Belly was quite a unique and different kind of a subject, so it isn’t shocking that reportedly Ranbir wasn’t too keen on doing it. But Imran Khan took that chance and it did wonders.

2 States

If Ranbir would have done 2 States, it would have marked his first collaboration with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, but reportedly he denied it and the role was eventually played by Arjun Kapoor.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya Akhtar wanted to collaborate with Ranbir on this project and reportedly offered her Hrithik Roshan’s part, but Ranbir couldn’t do it, and today it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Hrithik playing the part of Arjun in that cult classic.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya reached out to Ranbir for the second time with a script that she had written keeping him and Kareena Kapoor Khan in mind, but owing to circumstances Ranbir couldn’t do it again and the roles were eventually played by Ranveer and Priyanka Chopra Jonas respectively.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy created an uproar in the country with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s impressive performances and was even selected as India’s official entry at the Oscars. But it was actually Ranbir who was offered the film first and for the third time Zoya couldn’t work with Ranbir and also the third time Ranveer got to step in and create cinematic history.

Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.