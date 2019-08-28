15yearsofDhoom: Abhishek Bachchan shares his favourite memory from his Bollywood film Dhoom

Dhoom was much loved by all and the mystery behind catching the highly intelligent thief, the subtle cop comedy, groove worthy songs and the romance made people fall in love with the movie. Its sequels are equally being loved by the audience.
The first season of the movie completed15 years on August 27, 2019 and Abhishek Bachchan got a bit emotional and shared a post about his favourite moments from those days.
He took to social media to mention that he will never be able to thanks Aditya Chopra enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me and that the support that came at a time when he needed it the most in my career.
View this post on Instagram
15 years in a heartbeat! A film that changed it all! Especially for me. Will never be able to thank Adi ( Aditya Chopra) and @sanjaygadhvi4 enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me. Their faith, belief and support came at a time when I needed it the most in my career. To @thejohnabraham @udayc @imeshadeol Rimi and the rest of the cast. Through the making of the film we made memories to last us a lifetime and friendships that stand till date. To the amazing crew, especially Alan Amin, @anaitashroffadajania @mayurpuri Nirav and @vaibhavi.merchant for making us look, sound and move so cool. To the audience, for the love and acceptance. My favourite memory of Dhoom was... Once the first teaser trailer was ready, Yash uncle ( the great Yash Chopra) called my father to see it. He especially organised for him to see it on the big screen as opposed to the edit room. After seeing it and then making the projectionist repeat it several times, when they walked out together, I still remember Yash uncle saying with immense pride लड़कों ने अच्छी पिक्चर बनायी है। the boys have made a good film. Coming from two men we had grown up in front of and whom we idolised it was the greatest stamp of approval ever. Today, when I think about the entire process of making Dhoom, I smile! And THAT is the greatest feeling! #Dhoom #15yrsofDhoom #DhoomMachale
Kudos Abhishek!
