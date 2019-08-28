15yearsofDhoom: Abhishek Bachchan shares his favourite memory from his Bollywood film Dhoom

Dhoom was much loved by all and the mystery behind catching the highly intelligent thief, the subtle cop comedy, groove worthy songs and the romance made people fall in love with the movie. Its sequels are equally being loved by the audience.

The first season of the movie completed15 years on August 27, 2019 and Abhishek Bachchan got a bit emotional and shared a post about his favourite moments from those days.

He took to social media to mention that he will never be able to thanks Aditya Chopra enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me and that the support that came at a time when he needed it the most in my career.

Kudos Abhishek!