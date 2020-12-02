17 years of Munna Bhai: Things that are relevant even today

MUMBAI: It's been 17 years since we took the journey with Munna and Circuit on the famed Munnabhai bike. It has been a while since we first encountered the beloved don-turned-impostor doctor who cured ailments with kindness and a simple Jaadu ki Jhappi.

Almost, two decades later - the movie continues to rule our hearts with moments that are relevant to us even 17 years after it hit the theatres. Here are a few more things which still apply from the iconic movie, even today!

True friendship

This movie gives us friendship goals for days with characters like Munna and Circuit, who have got each other's backs through thick and thin. Whether it be to help Munna cheat his way into medical school, or even impress his love interest Dr. Suman, Circuit knows no boundaries to his loyalty and friendship when it comes to Munna.

There is no better medicine than love

True love has the power to achieve everything in the world, and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. proves that to us at every crucial juncture of the movie. Be it helping people who have no desire to live to people who have the desire but no time to live - our very own Munna has only one cure for everything - Loads of Love.

It's cast

Almost two decades later, the movie continues to win the audiences' hearts with an artist line-up that perfectly suits the characters of the movie. With Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, the film also brought Sanjay and his real-life father Sunil Dutt ji together on screen. And, yes we are confident you haven't missed the roles of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rohitash Gaud.

Jaadu Ki Jhappi

Yes, I am sure you have been waiting for this and so we decided to save the best for the last. Sometimes all you need is a tight hug. Whether it is after a tiring day or you are just sitting at home and reading this article - all you need to make yourself and others smile is a magical yet straightforward Jaadu Ki Jhappi! If you haven’t yet watched this blockbuster, tune in to Sony MAX2 on 1st September, 2020 at 7:00PM and feel the madness and all the love Munna and Circuit have to offer.