17 Years Of Tujhe Meri Kasam: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza recreate moments

MUMBAI: Star couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are super emotional as their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam completed 17 years on Friday. It was this very film that the duo had met first and fallen in love, and post dating for 10 years, they got married.

The two took on to their Instagram and shared series of post expressing their feeling and celebrating this day together. The couple also recreated some of the iconic moments of the film, which was released in 2003.

In the videos, Genelia and Riteish are seen dancing to the tunes of the songs which were featured in their first film.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Their chemistry and their love story are one of a kind.

Their fans eagerly wait for the couple to post an update on their social handles, giving a glimpse of their lives.

Have a look.