18YearsOfK3G: Fans pick their favourite scenes from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer

MUMBAI: aran Johar went back in time to celebrate 18 years of one of his earliest film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. On Saturday, taking to Twitter, Karan posted a video and a picture of the film with a touching note on ‘loving your parents’.



He wrote: “Blessed to have this story to look back to & still feel the love. It’s always about loving your parents...and the solid & spectacular actors and team you get to work with! #18YearsOfK3G @SrBachchan #JayaBachchan @iamsrk @itsKajolD @iHrithik #KareenaKapoorKhan @DharmaMovies.”



Packed with emotional drama, funny one-liners, engaging music and thrilling romance - ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’ completed 18 years of entertainment today. Internet is celebrating #18YearsOfK3G on Twitter with fans picking their favourite scenes from the film.



CREDITS – Hindustan TIMES