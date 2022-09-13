200-Crore Extortion Case: Latest Update! Delhi Police summons Jacqueline Fernandez to join the investigation on Wednesday

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Monday issued fresh summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to join the investigation on Wednesday. The summon has been issued in connection with the Rs 200 crore Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez had been asked to appear on Monday but due to some reasons, it was postponed.

Also Read: Latest Update! ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez over Rs 200 crores scam with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Earlier it was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez had written an email to the Delhi Police, requesting them to postpone her questioning, which was scheduled to take place on Monday. Her request was accepted by the police and now she has been issued fresh summons to her.

The EOW officials had earlier recorded the testimony of another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi in the matter in the first week of September.

Also Read: Latest Update! ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez over Rs 200 crores scam with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

Credit: India News