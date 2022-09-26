200 crore Extortion Case: Sigh of Relief! Delhi HC grants interim bail to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Delhi High Court today for the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case. The senior lawyer revealed, "Jacqueline has been granted interim bail. This appearance is mere procedural. The next date to appear before the Court is October 22."

Jacqueline has been cooperating with the authorities ever since her name cropped up in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. Her lawyer Patil further added, "We had filed a regular bail application. Now, the ED has to file a reply." Ever since the investigations in the case have begun, Jacqueline's personal as well as professional life has come under scrutiny. The arrival of the interim bail will grant her some relief.

The court has now fixed October 22 as the next date of hearing. On this date, the court will hear the arguments on her regular bail plea. The scrutiny of the documents will also be done on the date.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet in which Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused. Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED. The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses.

