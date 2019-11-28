22 Years of Ishq: Ajay Devgn and Kajol engage in a fun banter

MUMBAI: Ishq went on to win the hearts of film buffs and is remembered even today. Ajay Devgn and Kajol along with Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan mesmerised the audience with their amazing chemistry.

The movie completes 22 years today and except for Aamir, everyone posted a picture sharing the nostalgia making us go awe. But it is Kajol and Aamir's Twitter banter which left us laughing loudly. Sharing an adorable picture from the film, Ajay wrote, "Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq.”

Kajol, who can be as witty, replied to it, saying, "Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon.” She also shared a picture of herself where she is sleeping for the same. Well, that's Kajol. Her sense of humour has been impeccable. Meanwhile, Juhi too posted a few pictures from the film and wrote, "Nostalgia...It travels in many forms, on a song, in a scent or in photographs 22 years of Ishq!! #Ishq #22YearsOfIshq.”

Take a look below: