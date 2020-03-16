News

#2YearsOfRaid: Ajay Devgn posts 'making of film' video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2020 04:44 PM

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgns "Raid" was released two years ago on this date, and the actor took to social media and shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film for fans.

"Raid was a film made in real-time, that's why it resonated with the audience. #2YearsOfRaid," Devgn tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, a fan wrote: "Love you sir. I'm very excited for #RAID2. When are you doing it?"

Another fan expressed: "Masterpiece .... We Want Raid 2."

A similar demand was expressed by other fans in the comments section.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, "Raid" starred Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Sheeba Chaddha and others. The film, inspired by a true incident, released on March 16 2018, and was commercially profitable.

Tags Ajay Devgn Raj Kumar Gupta Ileana D'Cruz Saurabh Shukla Amit Sial Sheeba Chaddha Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Colors' Choti Sardarni cast...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Vikram Nagi, Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Ramji Gulati, Raj Chanana , Rapper MAC

Launch of Ramji Gulati's next featuring...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here