3 action directors come together for Salman-SRK action sequence in 'Tiger 3'

Three action directors from across the world Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh are conceptualising the action sequence featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Tiger 3'.
MUMBAI: Three action directors from across the world Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh are conceptualising the action sequence featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Tiger 3'.

The makers want to make this sequence even more entertaining and more of a spectacle than what audiences have seen in 'Pathaan', that saw two super agents of YRF's Spy Universe 'Tiger' and 'Pathaan' crossover in a film for the first time in the franchise's timeline.

A source said: "We know that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are going to come together again in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra & director Maneesh Sharma are clear that the impact of this epic action sequence on the minds of audiences should be a few notches higher than what they saw in Pathaan!"

"That is why we are hearing that in Tiger 3, we have not one but three action directors from across the world planning this blockbuster action sequence! Let's see what they have in store for us."

SOURCE: IANS

