News

30 years of Maine Pyar Kiya...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2019 09:18 PM

MUMBAI: The iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya, which starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles, clocked 30 years on Sunday. The film resonates with today's generation through its iconic scenes and dialogues that as touched the audience.

On Twitter, the hashtag #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya has been trending incessantly. In order to mark the occasion, the film's lead actress' son Abhimanyu Dasani recreated some of the most iconic scenes from the film and he has been trending for it big time.

Abhimanyu shared a video, in which he and his friend can be seen recreating the popular "Dosti ka ek asool hai madam, no sorry no thank you" dialogue.

The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor shared the video and said that Don't kill me I had to try.  Salman and Bhagyashree taught us real friendship and this movie has become a clut movie. 

Check out the post below : 

 

Tags > Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Abhimanyu Dasani, Dosti ka ek asool hai madam, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
30 Dec 2019 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sid-Ishani moments from the sets of Sanjivani
Sid-Ishani moments from the sets of Sanjivani | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
30 Dec 2019 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shiv and Siya's moment from Zee TV's Manmohini
Shiv and Siya's moment from Zee TV's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days