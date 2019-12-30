30 years of Maine Pyar Kiya...

MUMBAI: The iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya, which starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles, clocked 30 years on Sunday. The film resonates with today's generation through its iconic scenes and dialogues that as touched the audience.

On Twitter, the hashtag #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya has been trending incessantly. In order to mark the occasion, the film's lead actress' son Abhimanyu Dasani recreated some of the most iconic scenes from the film and he has been trending for it big time.

Abhimanyu shared a video, in which he and his friend can be seen recreating the popular "Dosti ka ek asool hai madam, no sorry no thank you" dialogue.

The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor shared the video and said that Don't kill me I had to try. Salman and Bhagyashree taught us real friendship and this movie has become a clut movie.

Check out the post below :