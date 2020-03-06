5 Actresses who have started their own ventures!

MUMBAI: A powerful woman will make her presence felt. Women are leaving no stone unturned in proving their mettle in every field today. Women entrepreneurs are highly respected in our country, given the amount of challenges that they have to face. They have shown their might and how they have successfully chartered their own path by starting up their own ventures! Here are some actresses who proved that nothing stops from wearing multiple hats and that they have aced their entrepreneurial decisions, too!

1. Anushka Sharma – The actress who mesmerised everyone with her performance right after her first movie, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has come a long way! She has not only entertained the audience with her performances but also impressed critics with her career choices. But she did not stop just at that. Anushka went ahead and started her own production house, Clean Slate Films in 2014. She not only starred in them, but also produced successful films such as NH10, Phillauri and Pari.

2. Priyanka Chopra – Talking about new age women entrepreneurs, Priyanka Chopra has time and again proved her ability to multi-task. After delivering smashing hits in Bollywood and carving a niche for herself in Hindi as well American showbiz, she took on the business world. The actor owns a production house and is responsible for creating content-driven regional cinema under her banner, Purple Pebble Pictures. Moreover, she also co-founded an online dating app for and by women, Bumble. The female users have to make the first contact after they match with someone on Bumble! This one of a kind idea gave a great boost to women who wanted to meet new people. Priyanka is truly an icon for women all across the globe.

3. Taapsee Pannu – Taapsee Pannu is known for picking meaningful projects and has become the go-to actor for power-packed roles in subject-driven films. Other than starring in multiple films in a year, the actor ably manages to work on her ‘wedding planning’ event management company which she co-owns with her friend and sister Shagun. Moreover, she also owns a badminton team called Pune 7 Aces as she is also a sports enthusiast.

4. Katrina Kaif – The actress who has stolen many hearts with her beauty, collaborated with one of the biggest make-up brands in India (Nykaa beauty) and started her company, Kay Beauty. Katrina let her beauty secrets out and put forward a wide range of make-up and beauty products at a very affordable range. The brand was a big hit ever since its inception and she is also coming forth with newer and better products!

Talk about women entrepreneurs winning the world, with passion in their eyes and goals set in their minds. These women are conquering the world and truly should be celebrated for their victories on this Women’s Day!