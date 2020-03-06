5 Bollywood songs that spell out the heart’s desires whilst pining for the person you love

MUMBAI: When you’re in love, the sun shines brighter, the day starts with violins, the world seems beautiful! You start humming love songs and relating your life to the lyrics! Lucky are those who find love twice in a lifetime and that’s what’s happening with Amber Sharma of Sony Entertainment Television’s show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Amber Sharma (Varun Badola) was just a grumpy father a few months back who found happiness in his daughter’s happiness, has fallen in love with Guneet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari). His world is turning around and from a grumpy person, his soft heart is finally speaking to him! Does this happen to you too? Here are some songs Amber has started relating to while thinking about the person he loves, Guneet –

Jeeye To Jeeye kaise, bin aapke...

A classic song from the movie Saajan, Jiye To Jiye Kaise is the first song which comes to your mind when you can no longer live without the one you love. When Sagar (Sanjay Dutt) develops one sided love for Pooja (Madhuri Dixit), he sang this song to himself when he realizes he cannot live without her!

Tadap Tadap ke is Dil se…

The iconic love song which leaves you with goosebumps the moment you listen to it, Tadap Tadap has become a nation favourite with Salman Khan’s phenomenal depiction of a lover who has been forcibly separated from his partner! This song is for every lover who understands the pain of separation from their loved ones!

Ae Kaash Ke hum hosh main…

This beautiful number from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa surely sets the tone for every lover who dreams about a perfect date with their partner! Just like Sunil (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anna (Suchitra Krishnamoorthi) had an eventful evening as they spent quality time with each other, every newbie lover feels the same emotion of ceasing the day.

Dekha ek khwab toh ye silsile hue…

What better than this perfect Amitabh Bachchan love song to imagine when you’re with your loved one. A beautiful song depicting the flowery world you want to spend the rest of your eternity with your loved one. This song will surely make you think about how great it would be if you could just spend the rest of your lives together.

Mujhe Neend Na Aaye…

For the person who has become your heartbeat, this song sets you day dreaming about your loved one. Mujeh Neend Na Aaaye from Aamir Khan’s movie Dil is the song you listen to when you cannot see anyone else in the world but your loved one!