5 Reasons why Prassthanam is a must watch!

Mumbai, September 19th 2019: Sanjay S Dutt’s much-awaited film Prassthanam will finally hit the theatres tomorrow. Starring Sanjay S. Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey, Prassthanam is the journey of each character and the choices they make, in a world of power, greed, love and human fallacies.

Here are the five reasons that make the movie a must-watch:

· Movie plot

The story is set in a contemporary political family in Lucknow. Deeply layered, it deals with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong. This is a film with strong emotions, a powerful background score, stupendous performances, and unforgettable dialogues.

· Ensemble cast

The film witnesses the coming together of three legendary actors - Sanjay S Dutt, Manisha Koirala, and Jackie Shroff. Apart from Sanjay Dutt’s towering presence on celluloid; the film has powerful performances from Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey.

· Deva Katta’s direction

Deva Katta has recreated the multiple award-winning political drama in Hindi with a mighty ensemble cast, giving the audience a power-packed film. Deva’s talent for creating drama pulsates through each frame of the film.

· Powerful dialogues

The film is packed with intense, unforgettable dialogues that have already become popular across social media. These dialogues combined with the stalwart performances, make the film an unforgettable experience for cinema lovers.

· Music that will keep you entertained

The Prassthanam jukebox offers a platter of distinctive and delightful music, with songs that range from drama, a foot-tapping romantic duet, a youthful dance number to a heartwarming Sufi Qawwali.

Three of the five songs on the album are composed by Vikram Montrose and one each by Ankit Tiwari and Farhad Samji. While the title track Prassthnam boasts of high intensity, dramatic beats, Ankit Tiwari’s 'Dil Dariyan' will have you humming its gentle romantic notes. There is a upbeatness in the celebratory joy of Charo Khane Chit', and young dance energy about the rustic Dil Bevda.

Finally, we have the beautifully sung Sufi-Qawwali, Haji-Ali by Sukhwinder Singh that takes the listener on an emotional journey. This playlist is a medley of songs that will stay with the listener for ages to come.

For these reasons and more, Prassthanam will surely be the first choice of cinema-goers this week!

Directed by Deva Katta, Sanjay S. Dutt’s presents, produced by Maanayata Dutt, Prassthanam stars Sanjay S Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur & Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases on 20th September 2019.