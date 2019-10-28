5 on-screen FATHERS who prove that daddies can be cool too!

The first role model or hero in a child’s life is his father. But, the portrayal of a father in the cinema always tends to make him look distant or as an authoritarian figure! And, while we’ll always remember the Maa from Karan Arjun and Rang De Basanti, here are a few characters that prove why daddies are the coolest!

1. Gajraj Rao - When talking about cool parents, and fathers in particular, how can we not include Gajraj Rao on the top of our list? From playing the ultimate ‘Father’ in the movie ‘Badhai Ho’ & TVF’s ‘Fathers’, he does have a high ‘Daddy-cool’ quotient, don’t you think?

2. Virendra Saxena - Virendra, who essayed the role of Hrithik's father in 'Super 30', is acclaimed for his power-packed performances in theatre, films, and television. He is now all set to take the web world by storm with his character in MX Exclusive, Fathers Vol.2 – a TVF Play Original. Joining him in the second edition of this iconic series are veteran actors Manoj Joshi and Rakesh Bedi who reunite after their movie Jhootha Kahi Ka to form the triad of cool fathers.

3. Kumud Mishra - It’s not easy being the father of Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan! In ‘Triplings’, he was not the systematic father figure every child deserves but was the cool dad every kid needs. He shares a friendly bond with the next generation and pulls them out of trouble.

4. Anu Kapoor – He is known for his subtle portrayals of characters rooted in reality and recently won praise for his quirky portrayal as a naughty father in DreamGirl, as Ayushmann Khurana’s dad.

5. Farooq Shaikh – As Bunny’s father in yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the late Indian actor, philanthropist and television presenter Farooq Shaikh played the new age understanding father to the T.



