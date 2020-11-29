5 times Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza gave us major couple goals

MUMBAI: We have seen several off-screen love stories in Bollywood and many of them landed up with marriage whereas few didn’t. Well, having said that many Bollywood Jodis have shown their fans all over the world the power of love and togetherness over time with their adorable posts all over social media, well one of the most loved Bollywood Jodis of all time is Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza as we saw all over social media get much love from their die-hard fans and no doubt that they both look really cute with each other and they both complement each other in every picture, the couple is been loved right from their dating days and no doubt is one of the best jodis of Bollywood when it comes to setting major couple goals.

Here are times when Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza set major Couple goals:

1.When they met for the first time

The couple first met on the shoot of Tujhe Meri Kasam back in 2002. He was 24, she was 16. No, it wasn’t love at first sight. She took him to be arrogant and proud because he was a politician’s son. But Riteish took her by surprise by being his polite and respectful self. Riteish, being an architect by profession, discussed his ideas with her and she shared her college gossip, exams, and studies with him in the shooting breaks. Well, this indeed is a sweet incidence of how they met for the first time and how they took forward.

2.Being together always

When it comes to being together, holding the hands of your partner, and never leaving in difficult times too, this Jodi is the perfect example and as we see in all of their pictures, they both define togetherness and love.

3.Wedding goals

After dating for nearly a decade, Genelia and Riteish married on February 3, 2012. Their wedding saw two beautiful ceremonies- a Hindu Maharashtrian wedding and a Christian wedding, bringing together the most adorable couple as one. The beautiful wedding pictures are evidence of the love they share and how far they have come.

4.Mom and dad for the first time

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh welcomed their first child on November 25, 2014. They named their son Riaan. And thanks to that, we get to have all these super sweet pictures of the family we love. Also, Riteish adorably calls her ‘Riaan chi AAI’.

5.Forever Valentine

The couple has shared some really cute Anniversary wishes, Valentine’s Day wishes, and day-to-day tweets for each other which encourages love and being there for each other.

No doubt this couple is at the topmost spot of our ‘Couple to be like’ list and we look forward to seeing more of the post from the side of this Jodi.

