50 Years of Amitabh Bachchan; check Abhishek Bachchan’s adorable note for his dad

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, the Shehanshah of Bollywood, is loved, admired, and respected by his fans. His contribution in the field on cinema is immense.

Big B has made a place for himself in everyone’s hearts. As his first film, Saat Hindustani completes 50 years today, it also marks a major milestone in the mega star’s career. With it, Big B also completes his golden jubilee in the industry. On this occasion, Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to pen a sweet note for his father and also share his feelings on his achievement. Junior Bachchan also shared a photo of his father from the good old days along with a heartfelt note for him. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen posing for the camera in a candid shot. The monochrome picture takes us back to the times when Big B was making his mark in Bollywood, one film at a time. Abhishek expressed his love for his father’s work and was proud of him in his note.

Abhishek wrote, “Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness!There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you.#50yrsofSaatHindustaani #50yrsofBachchan #GiveItUpForBachchan.”

