500 auto-rickshaws to be used for a scene in Radhe?

27 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: As the shoot for the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is coming to an end, we now hear that Salman Khan will have 500 auto-rickshaws on the sets to shoot one sequence for his film. 

The film is all set to hit the screens on the eve of Eid 2020. Recently, a photograph of the actor seems to have gone viral on social media as the actor is yet to release any poster or still from his next film.

As you check the above photo of Salman that has gone viral on the social media, the actor is seen in his chequered shirt and shades with his back on the camera. This gives the idea that the actor is waiting to give his next shot.

The photo has gone viral on social media, which seemed to have been clicked by Ayananka Bose, the director of photography.

Also, some other tweets said that more than 500 auto-rickshaws have been seen in the scenes.

Raju Naag, one of the makeup artists, would be playing the role of a driver. He has even tweeted about the same as under, have a look. 

The film Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai happens to be an action-packed entertainer, and we expect the first teaser of the film to be released on Holi. Salman Khan plays a cop in this film but with a different role. The film has Prabhu Deva as its director, while it also has Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

