6 actors and their Gangster avatars

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey

The trailer for Farhad Samji's next crime-action comedy Bachchhan Paandey has been posted online, and Akshay Kumar is shown as a merciless mobster. Akshay Kumar's hallmark comic timing and Arshad Warsi's top-notch performance are joined by Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra in the film.

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will play an intense character named Gangubai. It follows the storey of Ganga, a little girl who grows up to become Gangubai, a madame in Kamathipura's red light district. It is partially inspired on the true storey of Gangubai Harjivandas, also known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was chronicled in S. Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai."

Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

Shamshera is a high-octane entertainment set in India's heartland. Sanjay plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in the film. Sanjay will portray a cruel, merciless villain, and his fight with Ranbir will be exciting to watch, as they will be pitted against each other ferociously. Vaani is cast opposite Ranbir in the character of a country-wide travelling performer.

Sanjay Dutt in KGF Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt claims that his part as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most bizarre he has ever played. The film will feature a fight between Kannada actor Yash and Sanjay, which was a lot of fun to see.

Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha

In his forthcoming film Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will play Vedha, a Hindi version of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film portrays the storey of a fierce police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally strong gangster, based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram aur Betaal. R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starred in this Tamil hit.

Tiger Shroff in Ganapath

Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, is a dystopian thriller with high-octane action sequences coordinated by international stunt directors.

Credit: Bollywood life