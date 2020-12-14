6 months of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise and here is what sister Shweta had share on her Brother’s Death Anniversary

MUMBAI: Ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood and the family of the late actor including the fans are in a state of shock, and today marks 6 months of his unfortunate demise. And like every month his sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a note in his memory on his death anniversary, urging the almighty to give her strength to fight for justice in her brother’s case. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence, post which CBI, ED and NCB has been investigating the case. She shared a picture of a candle placed in a glass holder and her hand over the flame.

She mentioned fighting for justice till the whole truth is unveiled, and further hoping god helps the family and guides them by showing them the path. Her caption read, “I pledge to fight for justice until we know the whole truth. May God guide us and show us the way. #Oath4SSR” Also in her INSTA Stories she shared a video with holy chants played in the background and message which again spoke about courage and fight for justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death, caused a massive stir in the society with fans hinting at nepotism being the reason behind his death. Also his death unleashed a drug racket existing in the society that led to the arrest of his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last venture Dil Bechara was released on the OTT platform a month after his death. The film marked the Bollywood debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi.

