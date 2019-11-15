6 years of Ram Leela, the movie that brought Deepika and Ranveer together forever

MUMBAI: It’s been six years since Sanjay Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela released. The movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office, and it brought Deepika and Ranveer together for the first time. It was during this movie that the two started to date each other.

The movie was a desi story based on Laila Manju, where due to cast and political differences, the lovers kill themselves. This was the first time that Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned music director.

The movie got Deepika her first Filmfare award and made Ranveer Singh a name in Bollywood.