'83 actor Ranveer Singh welcomes Boman Irani

MUMBAI: '83 is one of the much-awaited sports film. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is a biopic on Kapil Dev. It stars Ranveer Singh in the central role, while Deepika Padukone joined in to play Romi Dev.

Filming for the movie is on in full swing in London. On Tuesday, Ranveer extended a warm welcome to the newest member of the cast – Boman Irani, who has joined in to play former opening batsman and wicket-keeper, Farokh Engineer. Sharing a photo from the iconic Lord’s balcony, Ranveer wrote, “All-star arrival!! One of the most remarkable people I have ever met... One of the finest actors I know..someone I admire immensely.. he’s One in a Million! A special gem of a person & a universally loved, COLOSSAL talent..the one & only BOMAN IRANI IS IN THE BUILDING!!” He added, “Pictured here at the Mecca of Cricket - the Lord’s Cricket Ground!”

Take a look below: