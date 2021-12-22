'83' to have grand premiere in Mumbai along with star cast and 1983 WC squad

MUMBAI: After its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival, '83' directed by Kabir Khan, will have a grand premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The star-studded event at 4:30 p.m. will be attended by the film's team and the 1983 World Cup-winning squad where they'll watch their labour of love before it makes its way to the theatres for public exhibition.

The film, based on the winning squad, narrates the story of underdogs, who nobody believed in. The team fought against all odds and clinched the title by defeating the mighty West Indies team.

For the film, Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of legendary Indian captain and one of the greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev.

In addition, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Earlier, the film received a standing ovation at its world premiere in Jeddah and also saw its trailer being projected onto the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai with Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath in attendance.

SOURCE : IANS