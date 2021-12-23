83 premiere party: DeepVeer enjoys the after screening party of 83 with the cast, here is the video

MUMBAI: Movie 83 has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Ever since the trailer of the movie was out the fans are not keeping calm but praising the actor Ranveer Singh for his phenomenal performance. We are seeing some amazing response from the critics over the screening of the movie 83.

We can see many videos on social media where the Bollywood celebrities were grazing the screening night of the movie 83.

We can see many celebrities like Vivek Oberoi, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kapil Dev, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde and many others who were grazing at the screening Night of the movie 83 along with the cast Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. No doubt these celebrities were looking stunning as they attended the screening night and it was a treat to watch them.

Later we see the entire cast having a great time enjoying the after screening party where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were enjoying the cast of the movie.

Actor Ranveer Singh is already getting some amazing response from the critics for his amazing performance in the movie as Kapil Dev.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen on 24th December.

