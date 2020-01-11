'83: Ranveer Singh shares a poster of the sports film; check out

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actors, is known for his work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba to name a few. The actor is now gearing up for sports drama '83 and fans can’t keep calm.

The sports film happens to be one of the much-awaited films of the year. Its story actually takes us back to the 1983 Cricket World Cup which saw the Indian Cricket team lift the World Cup as they won against West Indies. Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83, which also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev.

The makers as well as the star cast have been sharing bits and pieces related to it on social media from time to time. Recently, Ranveer teased the fans again by sharing a new poster of the sports drama on his Instagram handle. The actor captioned the same as, “It’s coming” implying that the movie will hit the theatres very soon.

Take a look below: