83: These ADORABLE pictures of Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh are UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: 83 is a much-awaited sports film. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the story narrates legendary cricketer Kapil Dev’s journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The makers have roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to essay the role of Kapil Dev. Fans of the cricketer as well as the actor are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres.

Both Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh share an adorable camaraderie with each other. Both of them made sure to comment on each other’s posts on their special occasions and their fans absolutely loved their camaraderie. Also, the two have shared each other’s photos on their respective social media handles.

As the film is set to release soon this year, here we have compiled some pictures of Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh for their true fans. Take a look.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, and Sahil Khattar. The film will be released on 10 April 2020. Are you excited to watch the film? Hit the comment section.