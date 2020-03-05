'83 trailer to be launched on a grand scale on this date

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh starrer '83 is one of the biggest Bollywood releases of the year and is definitely eagerly awaited by fans. As the release of the film draws closer, the makers are preparing to release the trailer of the sports drama a month before its theatrical release on April 10.

Reports have surfaced online claiming that Ranveer’s film based on India’s grand victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup will have a grand trailer launch in Mumbai on March 11. According to the report, the makers who have been driving the curiosity of the fans with several posters and stills want to give the film a one-month promotional window.

As per sources, the trailer will be launched on a very grand scale at the sprawling MMRDA grounds in Mumbai. Fans will also get a chance to be a part of this event. All actors of the film and their real life counterparts will grace the occasion as well. And of course, actor and co-producer Deepika Padukone, will also join but there's no information if Romi Dev, whom she essays, will also make it to the event. Finally, there will also be director Kabir Khan and the producers of '83.

‘83 is possibly the biggest sports film made in Bollywood and is definitely aiming to smash quite a few box office records, and the trailer launch of this grand scale will be setting the stage for it.