83 trailer out! This story of victory promises powerpack performances with a lot of high points

MUMBAI: Movie 83 which has been the talk of the town for a long time now is all set to witness theatrical run, ever since the first glimpses and the motion poster was out the fans were eagerly waiting for the further glimpses and the trailer of the movie. It was one of the few movies which was held pending because of the pandemic hit and today finally the trailer of the movie is out and here is what the trailer speaks about the movie.

Here is the trailer

About the trailer

The trailer begins with a lot of disappointment in the field of cricket faced by our cricketers back then, but what we see later after lot of struggle of our players they come back with the bang to register the name of India in the history of sports. No doubt we are getting Goosebumps while watching the trailer itself as it promise lot of solid performances with many high points.

Expectation from the movie

No doubt experiencing that golden moment of lifting the world cup is one of the major expectation to be seen in this movie. Also right from the trailer we can say that we are going to witness some amazing and power-packed performances by every actor present in the movie. Also there are many high points which will surely turn the cinema halls into stadium. As we can see from the trailer the accent captured by Ranveer Singh who is playing Kapil Dev is brilliant. No doubt it will be a treat to watch Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone once again sharing the screen. Solid BGM and some great music is something we have seen in the trailer and we can expect much more from the movie.

The cast of the movie

the film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

83 is directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd.

The film is all set for release on 24th December. The film also will be releasing along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

