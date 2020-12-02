9 years of The Dirty Picture: let’s have a look at the seven best dialogues from the Vidya Balan & Emraan Hashmi starrer

MUMBAI: One of the most loved movies of Vidya Balan, The Dirty Picture has marked nine years today, and the film also starred Emraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah. The film was released in the year 2011. With this film, Vidya Balan rewrote the history of women characters in Indian cinema as she delivered an award-winning performance. She essayed the role of South Indian siren Silk Smitha, a poor girl who rose to stardom after making several sacrifices. However, later the makers of the film clarified that story of the film was based on the life of many South Indian contemporaries like Disco Shanti and more.

The film broke all the box-office records and won three national awards followed by three Filmfare awards and six Screen Awards. It was directed by Milan Lutharia and co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The screenwriter of the film was Rajat Aroraa. Earlier, in an interview with CNN-IBN, the director of the film Milan Luthria said that initially, when he approached Vidya with the idea, she was quite disgusted. However, when he told her "none of my products look cheap and neither will you,” Vidya agreed and then, the iconic film was created.

Vidya’s bold avatar as Reshma aka Silk in the film is still much-talked-about among the movie lovers. In the month of August 2020, during an interview with India Today, the actress spoke about her thoughts before signing the film. She said that she didn’t have any apprehensions as she knew it won’t be that cheap as Ekta Kapoor was involved and she started her career with her. With the award-winning film, Vidya Balan even broke the cliche concept of size zero as being a healthy woman she wore all kind of revealing costumes in the film. Talking about the same, she said she was comfortable with the costumes as there was no expectation of being perfect. She even learnt how to smoke a cigarette for the film.

Now, today as The Dirty Picture clocked 9 years, apart from Vidya’s “Main entertainment hoon” dialogue, here are a few memorable dialogues from the film:

Ø Kuch logon ka naam unke kaam se hota hai. Mera badnaam hoke hua hai.

Ø History uthaakar dekhlo! Do cheezein common rahi hai. Mardon ka zamaana raha hai aur auraton ne aakar aafat kar di.

Ø Jab sharafat ke kapde utarte hain, toh sabse zyaada mazaa shareefon ko hi aata hai.

Ø Taarif mein gaali de rahe ho yah gaali mein taarif kar rahe ho.

Ø Tujhe holi khelne ka bahut shauk hai par teri pichkari mein dum nahin hai.

Ø Main Silk hoon Silk. Koi film nahin jo interval ke baad badal jaoon.

Ø Jab zindagi ek bar mili hai to, do bar kyun soche.

