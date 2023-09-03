9th August, 1979 was a very important date in late actor Satish Kaushik’s life, find out why

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story. Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik is no more with us and the country woke up today to this deeply heartbreaking news.

Also read: These were the last words of Satish Kaushik before he died

The country woke up this morning, with the heartbreaking news that veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who has given us films like Tere Naam, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai and acted is still popular for his iconic character Calendar from Mr. India is no more.

The entire entertainment industry, his friends, colleagues, people who have adored his work came out in support of his family and recalled their time with him. He was close friends with Anupam Kher and the two have been part of many films together.

He stepped foot in Mumbai on the 9th of August 1979 and holds this day very close to his heart. He remembers his first time in Mumbai and how the city has become so important in the entire trajectory of his life.

He had captioned the post as, “मुंबई मेरी जान .. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद । आज से ४३ साल पहले ९ अगस्त १९७९ को तेरी बाहों में आकर लिपटा था और तूने इतने जोश से आग़ोश में बांधा कि फिर कभी दूर होने नहीं दिया ॥काम मिला काम छूटा॥ कभी ख़ुशी मिली तो कभी ग़म॥कभी जीता कभी हारा ॥ दोस्त बने दोस्त बिछड़े ॥ पर तूने कभी मनोबल ना टूटने दिया.. ऐसी ही प्रेम करती रहना और ताक़त देती रहना क्योंकि अभी बहुत सपने बाक़ी हैं ।“

He was a tremendous talent and the country lost one of its greatest artists today.

Many celebrities from the industry have put up posts on their social media and recalled their moments with him. Richa Chadha, Javed Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Mahima Chaudhary were amongst celebrities who saw him during the Holi party at Janki Kutir and remembered their last moments with the late actor.

Also read: Latest Update! Satish Kaushik passes away: the late actor’s body is taken for postmortem