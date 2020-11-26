Aadar Jain is all hearts for his ladylove Tara Sutaria’s sunkissed photo from her 'Maldivian mornings'

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra, is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in B-town.

Just recently, the actress and beau Aadar Jain made their way back to Mumbai after spending a holiday in the Maldives together. The duo made heads turn as they walked out of the Mumbai airport together. The couple has been sharing photos on social media from their exotic vacay. Even on Thursday, Tara shared a glorious photo of herself basking in the glow of the sun from her Maldives vacay and won the hearts of her fans as well as her boyfriend.

The actress took to her Instagram account and gave fans a sneak peek into her Maldives morning from her recent vacation to the exotic paradise. In the photo, Tara could be seen donning a pretty outfit with beautiful white earrings. Her hair was neatly tied up in a high bun as she soaked in the sun in the exotic land.

Tara captioned her picture as, "Maldivian mornings."

The picture seems to have won the heart of boyfriend Aadar. He could not resist liking the photo.

Check out Tara Sutaria's photo right here.

