Aadar Jain opens up on his equation with uncle Rishi Kapoor; shares about the 'special dish' they enjoyed together

MUMBAI: Aadar Jain is glad that his latest film released on OTT as it afforded him a bigger reach and diverse audience. The two-film-old actor reminisces how his late uncle Rishi Kapoor had clapped for him after watching his debut film, and also opens up about the Kapoor family sticking together in the face of three tragic losses in the span of two years.

How have you been during the pandemic?

It’s been tough, not only for me but for everyone. Touchwood, everyone is so far safe at my home, but my uncle (Randhir), was hospitalised a while ago.

How has it impacted you?

It has been very challenging for my family. Last year my aunt, Ritu Nanda passed away after her long struggle with cancer, and then right after that my uncle (Rishi Kapoor) left us. This year another uncle (Rajiv Kapoor) passed away. It has been a very difficult time, especially with Covid. But fortunately, we have a supportive family and are always there for each other; time heals all wounds.

Of course, when someone from your family passes away it does impact you mentally and since we are such a close-knit family, it affects us more. But when you are all together during such difficult times, the support can only pull you through. The pandemic has affected us like millions of other families. My heart goes out to everyone in our country who has lost their loved ones, jobs, or even homes during this time; I can’t even imagine the amount of pain they are going through. I hope it gets over soon and everyone gets vaccinated soon.

What are some memories of Rishi Kapoor which you will always cherish?

I have many fond memories with my entire family, including him. My brother Armaan and I were brats as children, and he used to pull us up. We often hung out with him; we used to have food together as my family loves eating. We had a special dish called junglee mutton, which we really enjoyed.

I can’t pick one memory simply because being with him was always awesome. A couple of years ago, when my first film came out, he watched it and even clapped for me. It was so inspirational, not only because he was my uncle, but also for his experience in the industry.

On a personal level, he has been an inspiration for me and not just as an actor. Every single day spent with him is now a fond memory. He was large-hearted and larger-than-life.

What about your equation with Ranbir?

Ranbir is my brother and we are just like any other sibling. Whether it is Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, or Armaan, we all love each other to death. We are all in a similar profession and our job keeps us away, but given a chance, we all come together for family functions and festivals. We all love hanging out together.

Everything is shut and films are being pushed once again. Has it affected your projects?

Not just the film industry, every other industry has been affected by the pandemic--it has affected me as an individual just like it has affected filmmakers, production houses, and even my father who’s an investment banker. I feel bad for exhibitors and filmmakers whose projects are stuck. Fortunately, my last film released right before the second lockdown. I'm currently not shooting.

Would you have preferred a theatrical release for 'Hello Charlie'?

Absoluelty no! I'm really happy that ‘Hello Charlie’ came out on an OTT platform. Our film premiered worldwide in over 240 countries. As a responsible actor, I don’t think that it’s right to have our film come out in theatre, putting other people’s lives at risk. Honestly, we wouldn’t have got the massive reach and visibility for our film if it was released in a theatre. I’m truly overwhelmed with the response to our film and the success it has been among children and family. Especially in a time like this, a light-hearted family film is needed. I am just grateful for everything.

