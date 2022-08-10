Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall

Actress Aahana Kumra, who is known for films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Inside Edge' and 'Rangbaaz', recently lost her cool at a fan breached her personal space and touched her while she was posing for the paparazzi.
MUMBAI: Actress Aahana Kumra, who is known for films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Inside Edge' and 'Rangbaaz', recently lost her cool at a fan breached her personal space and touched her while she was posing for the paparazzi.

A video, shared by a paparazzi account, revealed how a fan touched her around her waist at an event in Mumbai. In the video one of her fans can be seen putting his hand around her waist. The actress was taken aback. She turned towards him and told him: "Don't touch me!"

The video has gone viral since then with several netizens coming out in support of the actress against the fan's behaviour.

Aahana's fans were also angry at the man. Most of them wrote in the comment box that the actor was right.

One of them commented: "She is right. Self-respect is very important." Another one wrote: "This is bang on !! She is absolutely correct. Guys/fans need to understand that they can't put their unsolicited hands behind anyone's back while taking a picture. Not cool."

"The second man also touched her, if a girl says no it means no !!!!!!!" another fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aahana will next be seen in Faisal Hashmi's 'Cancer' opposite Sharib Hashmi. She was last seen in 'Salaam Venky' which also stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.

SOURCE: IANS

