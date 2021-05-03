Aahana Kumra: Recovery mode on

MUMBAI: Actress Aahana Kumra on Monday took to Instagram to talk about her recovery post Covid.

The actress posted a picture sitting in a park, dressed in a grey T-shirt and denim shorts. She wrote about how she is recovering from Covid and added that "doing nothing" is actually the "best" for her at this point in time.

"Recovery mode on! Sometimes doing nothing is the best thing you can do! #staystrongindia #stayhome #stayhappy #stayhealthy #staysafe #stayhappy #recovery #postcovidrecovery #covidwarriors #covid_19 #mondayblues #monday #mondaymotivation #health #healtheworld #prayersforall #india #staystrong #aahanakumra," she wrote.

The actress had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back.

Aahana will soon be seen in the short film titled "Happy Birthday", which also features Anupam Kher. She is also part of Madhur Bhandarkar's film, "India Lockdown" and has also bagged the remake of French television drama "Call My Agent!". The actress also has a role in the period drama "Shamshera" starring Ranbir Kapoor.

SOURCE : IANS