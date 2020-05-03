From Aamdani Atthanni... to DDLJ, 5 reasons why watching blockbusters on Sony MAX2 is the best thing to do while you stay safe at home

MUMBAI: Practicing social distancing is the need of the hour. While we’re doing our best by staying home, many of us are missing going to the theatres and watching our favourite superstars on the big-screen. However, Sony MAX2 is here to keep you occupied and entertained with some of the most entertaining blockbusters from Hindi cinema on Indian television!

Check out 5 reasons how can you make the best out of your stay-at-home routine watching evergreen blockbusters on Sony MAX2:

1) Re-visit iconic films by super hit Bollywood jodis

It is always amazing to see Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in their evergreen films. Bollywood jodis like Amitabh – Jaya, Dharmendra – Jitendra, SRK- Kajol have ruled our hearts for the longest and are still continuing to do the same. Why not make the best use of quarantine and re-visit some iconic jodis once again? There’s a treasure of such films from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dharam-Veer to Gurudev available just a blink away.

2) Tickle your funny bone with Govinda’s refreshing comedy

Life is too short to be gloomy and intense. So if you’re in the mood for some chuckles and LOL moments, look no further! Catch the list of Govinda’s best comedy movies of all time for a happiness booster. If you haven’t watched Govinda’s Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, you are surely missing out on something. We bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off the screen for a moment when Govinda is on it. Catch Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare and many other Govinda hits on Sony MAX2 throughout the month.

2) Shake leg with Madhuri Dixit and Karishma Kapoor

Back then, it wasn't everyday that we got to see two big heroines come together for a film and it was in 1997, that Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor came together on screen for Dil To Pagal Hai. Right from their intense dance face off to their glamorous looks for the film, one reason to watch Dil To Pagal Hai is simply because of these two lovely actresses. There’s a lot more in the pocket for Madhuri Dixit fans from Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke, Mujrim to Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

3) Catch best of the patriotic films

If you are someone who has finished watching action, drama, romance and comedy, you can definitely tune in to some best patriotic films of all time. Sony MAX2 brings to you some exciting list of patriotic films - Sainik, Indian and Tiranga starring some of the biggest superstars like Sunny Deol, Mamta Kulkarni, Nana Patekar amongst others.

4) Some Bindu and Zeenat Amaan specials for old times’ sake

I bet you can never get bored of old good films by 70s and 80s superstars - Zeenat Amaan, Bindu, Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and the list continues. Catch Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, Dharam Veer, Don and other blockbuster hits from your living room.

Movies you can’t afford to miss this month!

Movie Date Time Akhiyon Se Goli Maare May 01 7 pm Heer Ranjha May 09 7 pm Tirangaa May 17 7 pm Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayengay May 20 7 pm Jamai Raja May 27 4 pm Dil Toh Pagal Hai May 29 4 pm

Tune in to Sony MAX2 every day to catch all the blockbuster hits of all time.